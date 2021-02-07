Dynamite Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $85,519.33 and approximately $87,117.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00094647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,221 coins and its circulating supply is 372,385 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

