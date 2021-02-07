e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $517.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $517.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00388132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000202 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,880 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,575 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

