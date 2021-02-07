Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) versus Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.86% 13.86% 1.60% Brunswick Bancorp 18.28% N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Brunswick Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 1.98 $10.87 million $1.95 10.64 Brunswick Bancorp $14.79 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats Brunswick Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 23 branch offices. It operates 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposit; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgage, small business, and commercial construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.