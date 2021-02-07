Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $29.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

