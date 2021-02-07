EasyFi (EASY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $14.59 or 0.00038038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00176770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00059344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00063420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00236466 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

