eBoost Market Capitalization Reaches $211,943.74 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $211,943.74 and $1,314.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00391352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000200 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

