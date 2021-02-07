eBoost Price Up 106.8% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 106.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $293,542.29 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00389339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000202 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

