EchoLink (EKO) One Day Volume Hits $94,128.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $759,798.30 and $94,128.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01195834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.06285652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022867 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

