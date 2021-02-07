EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298,697.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $298,697.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,959.46 or 0.99893850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00066126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.