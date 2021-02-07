Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $667.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Edgeless has a market cap of $548,444.96 and approximately $667.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

