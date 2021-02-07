Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 46,931 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 600.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,203,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

