Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

