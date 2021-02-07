Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.