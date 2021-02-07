Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

