eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $57.73 on Friday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eHealth by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eHealth by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

