Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $22.75 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $7.19 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00391806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,234,548 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

