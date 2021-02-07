Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $52.98 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.98 million and $562,435.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,233,359,230 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

