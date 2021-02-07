Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

