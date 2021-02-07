Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $95,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,491,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.