Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,830 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 57.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.