Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Eli Lilly and worth $772,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 92.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

