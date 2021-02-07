Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $5.20 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $156.42 million and $381,619.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00013300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.01138022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.14 or 0.06431929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017047 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

