Elrond ERD Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

