Elrond Trading 101.4% Higher This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $622.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 101.4% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $127.85 or 0.00331344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $820.19 or 0.02125652 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,146,192 coins and its circulating supply is 16,907,819 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

