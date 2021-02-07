Elysian 24 Hour Volume Hits $147,690.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $152,926.15 and approximately $147,690.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

