Emerald Crypto (EMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $97,261.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

