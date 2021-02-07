Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDVMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,862. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

