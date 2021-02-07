Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00302519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003014 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $810.96 or 0.02096201 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.