Energi Hits One Day Volume of $3.82 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $73.77 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00342438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $863.39 or 0.02239063 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,757,775 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

