Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E remained flat at $$20.69 during midday trading on Friday. 235,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 194,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.