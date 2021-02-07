Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
E has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE:E remained flat at $$20.69 during midday trading on Friday. 235,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.