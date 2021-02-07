Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Entegris worth $80,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

ENTG opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.