EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0803 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $457,313.53 and approximately $47,042.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

