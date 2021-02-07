Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.46.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after purchasing an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.