Enzyme Finance (MLN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

