Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

