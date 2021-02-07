EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

