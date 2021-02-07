EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00008979 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $4.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,841,295 coins and its circulating supply is 950,340,883 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

