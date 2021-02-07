EOSDT Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $177,237.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00178898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073188 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

