EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

Several research analysts have commented on EQT shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,736. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

