Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $178.64 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

