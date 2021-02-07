Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $74,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX opened at $754.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

