Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $58,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $754.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $712.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.68.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

