Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

