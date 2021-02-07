Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

