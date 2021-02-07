Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $950,335.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ergo has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $950,335.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 82% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.61 or 0.04100363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00391379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.01154614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00483783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00391381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00241360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,415,475 coins and its circulating supply is 28,111,753 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

