ESBC Price Reaches $0.0174 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $445,925.58 and approximately $142,285.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,957,795 coins and its circulating supply is 25,684,130 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

