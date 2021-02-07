Essentia Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Essentia has a market cap of $840,839.60 and approximately $185,487.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 139.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.01143228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.86 or 0.06246559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017306 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.