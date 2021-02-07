ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2,156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $64.36.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.