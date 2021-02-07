ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $68.70.

