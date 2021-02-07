Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $693,676.60 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $693,676.60 and $107,620.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

